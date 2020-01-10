Artists, Labels, and Promoters Raise Funds For Australian Bush Fire Relief Mall Grab, BONN, Animals Dancing, Lou Karsh, and Butter Sessions are among those helping to provide support.

Artists, labels, and promoters around the world are providing their support to Australia and the many relief funds set up in response to the ongoing bushfire crisis.

Artists such as DJ Plead, Mall Grab, Lou Karsh, Barking, and Cop Envy all have exclusive releases on Bandcamp, with all proceeds going to a range of funds, including a Fire Relief Fund For First Nations Communities, the Red Cross, WIRES, and more.

Many labels are also stepping up with their own efforts, with Animals Dancing donating proceeds of all Bandcamp and merch orders during January, Butter Sessions all Bandcamp orders till January 13, Salt Mines all Bandcamp orders for the next seven days, and Klasse Wrecks, who will be donating a portion of profits from January Bandcamp sales to WWF Australia.

Beats Of No Nation has also released a 14-track compilation titled Dance For A Future Green, featuring tracks from Jad & The, Tour Maubourg, Lavan, and Olywok, among others. All proceeds are going to the Fire Relief Fund For First Nations Communities.

A host of promoters across Australia are also running events to support, including Cool Room, Novel, CC:DISCO and Wax’o Paradiso, Butter Sessions, Hot Mess, Ilio Records, Mac DeMarco, Heavenly, Ghostly, Lyf, Kato, Picnic, Keep Sydney Open, Freda’s, Sweat It Out, Lovejoy, Plastic, Bodywork, Original Vibe, and Fisher. You can check out all the events at Resident Advisor.

You can find links to all releases and initiatives below.

<a href="http://beatsofnonation.bandcamp.com/album/dance-for-a-future-green-bushfire-fundraiser">Dance For A Future Green (Bushfire Fundraiser) by Beats Of No Nation</a>

<a href="http://sumactrac.bandcamp.com/album/massari-for-relief">Massari for Relief by DJ Plead</a>

<a href="http://copenvy.bandcamp.com/album/z-sides">Z-Sides by Cop Envy</a>

<a href="http://loukarsh.bandcamp.com/album/against-the-flames">Against The Flames by Lou Karsh</a>

<a href="http://escapeartistaus.bandcamp.com/album/bushfire-relief-ep">Bushfire Relief EP by Escape Artist</a>

<a href="http://logic1000.bandcamp.com/album/australian-bushfire-relief">Australian Bushfire Relief by Logic1000</a>

<a href="http://lookingfortrouble.club/album/dont-keep-the-fire-burning">Don't Keep The Fire Burning by Mall Grab</a>

<a href="http://barking.bandcamp.com/album/bushfire-relief-ep">Bushfire Relief EP by Barking</a>