Austin Soul Singer BLK ODYSSY Delivers Powerful Debut Album on Alpha Pup’s After School 'BLK VINTAGE' LP is out today.

BLK ODYSSY, a previously unknown soul singer named Sam Houston, based in Austin, Texas, has launched his debut album on After School, a new sub-label of Alpha Pup.

BLK VINTAGE is a sonic amalgamation of Houston’s influences, beginning with the work of funk legends Parliament and moving through modern music pioneers like D’Angelo, Kendrick Lamar, Sault, and Anderson .Paak.

Thematically, the music is inspired by a multitude of racially driven experiences Houston took in while growing up. Most notable was the death of Houston’s brother, killed at the hands of police while residing in their home state of New Jersey.

BLK ODYSSY is “politically charged music with a penchant for lush instrumental layering,” we’re told, and it has “a mission of impact and triumph.”

“I want to create something that will be culturally impactful for my people. I want to do something that is impactful on a larger scale, something that is for groups of Black people across the country,” Houston says. “The Black youth has been poisoned numb because of the shit we have to deal with. I want to speak to our experiences and let people know it’s okay to shed that layer and really, truly feel. My goal is to connect with the Black youth, and my goal is to connect with my people and speak to them on a level where we can stop suffering from happening. There’s only so much we can do for the dead. This record asks: ‘How can we stop this from happening again?’”

Alongside the release, Houston has launched the Rashad White-directed music videos for “BIG BAD WOLF/SOBER,” “FUNKENTOLOGY,” “HANG LOW” feat James Robinson and “MURDA.”

Tracklisting

01. BLK VINTAGE

02. FUNKENTOLOGY

03. NINETEEN EIGHTY

04. HANG LOW (Feat. James Robinson)

05. BIG BAD WOLF/SOBER

06. YA NO PODIA SALIR

07. MURDA

08. GHOST RIDE

09. BLK REVOLUTION

10. DRINKING GOOD

BLK VINTAGE LP is out today. You can order it here and stream it in full below.

<a href="https://blkodyssy.bandcamp.com/album/blk-vintage">BLK VINTAGE by BLK ODYSSY</a>