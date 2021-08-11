Australia’s Abe Rounds to Release EP of Drumming Experimentation on Colorfield Records 'The Confidence to Make Mistakes' EP will land on September 17.

Abe Rounds, an Australian drummer, vocalist, and producer based in Los Angeles, will release an EP on Colorfield Records.

The Confidence to Make Mistakes is Rounds’ first solo outing and it represents a moment of “unapologetic self-expression” through 11 tracks of percussion, drums, and vocals.

Growing up in Australia, Rounds was exposed to world-class musicians at a young age, and his father is Sydney musician Victor Rounds. He moved to Boston when he was 20 years old to attend Berklee College of Music and he’s since become known for being a member of Meshell Ndegeocello’s band. He has also since recorded, toured, and performed with Pino Palladino, Seal, and Andrew Bird.

Alongside today’s announcement, Rounds has shared “Twenty Twenty,” a “brief snapshot” into his neural network, we’re told. It’s the “tip of the iceberg” for a record “full of deep drumming explorations and experimentations.”

Tracklisting

01. Otorongo

02. Run

03. Eagle

04. What You Waiting For

05. Screen Time

06. Green Card

07. Mofongo

08. Jungle

09. Mantis

10. Twenty Twenty

11. Too Much Party

The Confidence to Make Mistakes EP will land on September 17. Meanwhile, you can stream “Twenty Twenty” in full below and pre-order here.