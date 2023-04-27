Australian Vocalist Skeleten Reveals Debut Album 'Under Utopia' LP is scheduled for July 18 release.

Russell Fitzgibbon, better known as Skeleten, will release his debut album in July.

Written before and during the pandemic, Under Utopia stems from a desire to connect with others and to shake the mantle of introspection that had been placed on his previous works.

As the project has evolved, the Australian artist has gained clarity on what he hopes his music will achieve: bringing people together, and creating an atmosphere of elation.

Suffused with cloudy, baritone vocals, glistening synths, and truncated beats, the album is an 11-track collection “about seeing the world entirely new, full of hope and beauty, and all of us underneath pushing it upwards,” we’re told.

A Sydney native, Fitzgibbon grew up playing piano and went on to play in rock bands through high school, before discovering electronic music in his 20s. You can read more about him in his XLR8R podcast here—just over an hour of woozy chill.

Tracklisting

01. Generator

02. Mirrored

03. Walking On Your Name

04. Heart Full Of Tenderness

05. Territory Day

06. No Drones In The Afterlife

07. Under Utopia

08. Colour Room

09. Right Here It’s Only Love

10. Sharing The Fire

11. Everything We Need In The World

Under Utopia LP is scheduled for July 18 release on Astral People Recordings. Meanwhile, you can stream a handful of the tracks via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://skeleten.bandcamp.com/album/under-utopia-3">Under Utopia by Skeleten</a>