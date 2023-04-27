Australian Vocalist Skeleten Reveals Debut Album
'Under Utopia' LP is scheduled for July 18 release.
Russell Fitzgibbon, better known as Skeleten, will release his debut album in July.
Written before and during the pandemic, Under Utopia stems from a desire to connect with others and to shake the mantle of introspection that had been placed on his previous works.
As the project has evolved, the Australian artist has gained clarity on what he hopes his music will achieve: bringing people together, and creating an atmosphere of elation.
Suffused with cloudy, baritone vocals, glistening synths, and truncated beats, the album is an 11-track collection “about seeing the world entirely new, full of hope and beauty, and all of us underneath pushing it upwards,” we’re told.
A Sydney native, Fitzgibbon grew up playing piano and went on to play in rock bands through high school, before discovering electronic music in his 20s. You can read more about him in his XLR8R podcast here—just over an hour of woozy chill.
Tracklisting
01. Generator
02. Mirrored
03. Walking On Your Name
04. Heart Full Of Tenderness
05. Territory Day
06. No Drones In The Afterlife
07. Under Utopia
08. Colour Room
09. Right Here It’s Only Love
10. Sharing The Fire
11. Everything We Need In The World
Under Utopia LP is scheduled for July 18 release on Astral People Recordings. Meanwhile, you can stream a handful of the tracks via the player below and pre-order here.