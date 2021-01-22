Australia’s Analogue Attic Unveils Alex Albrecht’s Album Debut 'Campfire Stories' LP is scheduled for March 10 release.

Australia’s Analogue Attic will return in March with the debut album from Alex Albrecht, known for his work on Scissor and Thread as Melquíades and Albrecht La’Brooy with Sean La’Brooy.

Campfire Stories explores “dreams, the unconscious, and the intertwining of feelings and memory” across 10 tracks.

Interspersed field recordings “lend to the fragmented way people recall experiences,” the label explains, and the album creates a narrative that encourages the listener to “attach their own thoughts and impressions to the soundscapes.” Features include Sean La’Brooy, Allysha Joy, and Thomas Gray.

Since 2014, Albrecht and La’Brooy, have released an array of material on Apollo Records and their own Analogue Attic Recordings, leaning towards the deep, hypnotic and emotive side of house, techno and ambient.

The release follows Citizen Maze’s Northern Angelique album on Analogue Attic, released in December.

Tracklisting

01. Puppeteer

02. Sunshower

03. Yarra Bend with Carla Oliver

04. Forest From The Trees with Sean La’Brooy

05. The Beaten Track with Oliver Paterson

06. Unexpected

07. Adam’s Charm with Adam Haliwell

08. The Summit with Ziggy Zeitgeist

09. Fairground with Thomas Gray & Ziggy Zeitgeist

10. Campfire Stories with Allysha Joy & Thomas Gray

Campfire Stories LP is scheduled for March 10 release on Analogue Attic. Meanwhile, you can stream “The Beaten Track” with Oliver Paterson below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://analogueattic.bandcamp.com/album/campfire-stories">Campfire Stories by Alex Albrecht</a>