Australia’s Roza Terenzi Unveils Debut Album on D. Tiffany’s Planet Euphorique 'Modern Bliss' LP is out April 17 digitally and on vinyl.

Photo | Henry King

Roza Terenzi will release her much-anticipated debut album on D. Tiffany‘s Planet Euphorique.

Terenzi was one of the first visitors to Planet Euphorique back in 2018, when she collaborated with the label head, and she now returns with her first album, titled Modern Bliss. Across nine tracks, Terenzi, from Melbourne, Australia, presents a playful collection touching on post-electro, extra-terrestrial techno, and dreamy prog-house. The album features two collaborations, one with D. Tiffany as DJ Zozi and another with singer Ivy Barkakati.

Modern Bliss is Planet Euphorique’s first album project, and the label’s 10th release. Terenzi’s last solo release came via Dekmantel in 2019, titled Let’s Ride.

Tracklisting



01. Jungle in the City

02. Elevate

03. Modern Bliss feat. Ivy Barkakati

04. Yo-Yo

05. That Track (Rewired Mix)

06. Spiral

07. Total Eclipse

08. Eternal Lust

09. My Reality Cheque Bounced feat. DJ Zozi

Modern Bliss LP is out April 17 digitally and on vinyl, with pre-order here. Meanwhile, you can stream clips below.