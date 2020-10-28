Autechre Surprise with a Second New Album 'PLUS' LP is available now on Warp.

Autechre, the British duo of Sean Booth and Rob Brown, have surprise released a new album, PLUS.

PLUS, available for digital stream and download, comprises nine new tracks, and it follows hot on the heels of SIGN, the pair’s first standard length Autechre album since 2013’s Exai. There’s no other information shared on the release.

A vinyl and CD version will land on November 20.

Tracklisting

01. DekDre Scap B

02. 7FM ic

03. marhide

04. ecol4

05. lux 106 mod

06. X4

07. ii.pre esc

08. esle 0

09. TM1 open

