Bambounou Kicks Off Label with Four Mesmerizing Rhythmic Cuts
'Cascade' EP is scheduled for March 29 release on vinyl.
Bambounou will launch his own imprint, Bambe, with a new EP.
Cascade, with four mesmerizing rhythmic cuts, is the French artist’s first outing of the year, and it follows his 033 EP on AD 93. It features additional vocals by Manuel Hildebrand on A2, and it’s mastered by Neel at Enisslab.
Looking forward, Bambe will be a home for “passionate minds,” we’re told, “roaming freely in a world of eclectic backgrounds.”
The record comes in a laser-cut sleeve, designed by Dimitri Erhard.
Born Jeremy Guindo, Bambounou distills his love for astrophysics and dystopian sci-fi into futuristic interpretations of techno, IDM, and tribal. Besides AD 93, he’s put out his work on the now-defunct 50 Weapons.
Tracklisting
A1. Cascade A2. Up A While B1. Craig.py B2. Send When You Land
Cascade EP is scheduled for March 29 release on vinyl with digital following on April 2. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Craig.py” in full below.
