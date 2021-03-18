Bambounou Kicks Off Label with Four Mesmerizing Rhythmic Cuts 'Cascade' EP is scheduled for March 29 release on vinyl.

Photo: PE Testard

Bambounou will launch his own imprint, Bambe, with a new EP.

Cascade, with four mesmerizing rhythmic cuts, is the French artist’s first outing of the year, and it follows his 033 ‎EP on AD 93. It features additional vocals by Manuel Hildebrand on A2, and it’s mastered by Neel at Enisslab.

Looking forward, Bambe will be a home for “passionate minds,” we’re told, “roaming freely in a world of eclectic backgrounds.”

The record comes in a laser-cut sleeve, designed by Dimitri Erhard.

Born Jeremy Guindo, Bambounou distills his love for astrophysics and dystopian sci-fi into futuristic interpretations of techno, IDM, and tribal. Besides AD 93, he’s put out his work on the now-defunct 50 Weapons.

Tracklisting



A1. Cascade

A2. Up A While

B1. Craig.py

B2. Send When You Land

Cascade EP is scheduled for March 29 release on vinyl with digital following on April 2. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Craig.py” in full below.

<a href="https://bambounouofficial.bandcamp.com/album/cascade">Cascade by Bambounou</a>