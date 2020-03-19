Bandcamp Waives Revenue Share on Sales Tomorrow Artists and labels will get 100% of the sales from midnight to midnight Pacific Time.

Tomorrow, Friday, March 20, Bandcamp will be waiving its revenue share on all sales.

Most artists and labels have been financially affected by Covid-19, with the majority of their revenue disappearing due to the cancelation of tours and shows, and the closing of clubs and venues. In support, from midnight to midnight Pacific Time tomorrow, Bandcamp is waiving its revenue share—Bandcamp takes 15% of the revenue from digital sales and 10% from sales of physical goods—on all sales, meaning everything you spend on the platform is going directly to the artists and labels.

The scene needs help from fans now more than ever, so trawl Bandcamp, load up your cart, and support your favorite artists and labels.