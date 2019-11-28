Barcelona’s Off Week Festival 2020 Locks in Afterlife, [A:rpia:r], Ricardo Villalobos, and More
Off Week will return next year, taking place across June 19 and 20 at Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona, Spain.
The two-day festival launched in 2018 in the wake of Sónar Festival’s expansion to include a series of events in El Poble Espanyol, an open-air architectural museum that for many years had hosted various independent label showcases organised by local promoters to run in parallel with the main event.
Among the promoters affected were Proyectual and Loud-Contact, who joined forced to launch Off Week Festival at a new location.
Next year’s Off Week takes place over two days rather than three. The lineups are still to be announced but there will be showcases from Afterlife, [A:rpia:r], and Solid Grooves on Friday, June 19, before Diynamic, Secretsundaze, and Ricardo Villalobos X FRRC step up on Saturday, June 20.
Sónar pushed back its dates to July last year meaning there was no clash, but returns to its regular June slot in 2020.
More information will be announced soon, but you can find tickets and travel details here.