Batu Welcomes Air Max ’97 to Timedance 'Ice Bridge / Bruxis' EP is out September 27.

Next on Batu’s Timedance label is an EP from Air Max ’97.

Ice Bridge / Bruxis is the London-based New Zealander’s second outing of the year, following Falling Not Walking on his own DECISIONS label, where he released Nacre, his album debut, last year. It’s said to see him refine his sound “with an emphasis on functionality and groove. ” The label describes the record as “rude, tough, and different.”

The two-track EP is Timedance’s 19th release.

Tracklisting



01. Ice Bridge

02. Bruxis

Ice Bridge / Bruxis EP is out September 27, with “Ice Bridge” streaming below, and pre-order HERE.