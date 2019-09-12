Beatmaker and Restauranteur yuk. Returns to Leaving Records 'Paraiso' EP is out October 18.

Photo by Carlo Sanchez.

Chad Valencia (a.k.a yuk.) will return to Leaving Records with his new EP, Paraiso.

Valencia is co-founder and head chef of Los Angeles’ LASA restaurant. He last appeared on Leaving with 2015’s A N A K LP, and hasn’t put out any solo material since.

We’re told that this latest outing speaks sonically and conceptually to the nuanced heritage of Valencia’s traditional Filipino upbringing. It marks the first of two instalments in contemporary works of sound art forthcoming from the experimental beatmaker.

Lead single “ago,” streaming below, launches with swirling samples of rushing water, lightly dusted with guitar loops and crackling samples, culminating in a melodic musing of left-field beat music.

Tracklisting:

01. ago

02. harpsilog

03. kulam

04. paraiso theme

05. oasis of light

06. ika

07. body language

08. remember

09. palawan

10. tortay & friends

11. dust

Paraiso EP is out October 18.