Beatrice Dillon Signs to PAN for Debut Solo Album 'Workaround' LP is out on February 7, 2020.

Photo | Nadine Fraczkowski

Beatrice Dillon will release her debut album on PAN in February.

Workaround combines Dillon’s love of UK club music’s syncopated suss and Afro-Caribbean influences with a gamely experimental approach to modern composition and stylistic fusion. It uses inventive sampling and luminous mixing techniques adapted from modern pop to “express fresh ideas about groove-driven music and perpetuate its form with timeless, future-proofed clarity,” the label explains. Dillon recorded it between 2017 and ’19 in London, Berlin, and New York.

We’re told that the album renders a hypnotic series of polymetric permutations at a fixed 150bpm tempo. It mixes meticulous FM synthesis and harmonics with acoustic samples from a range of guests, including UK Bhangra pioneer Kuljit Bhamra, Pharoah Sanders Band’s Jonny Lam, Laurel Halo, Batu, and Lucy Railton, among others.

The album’s literary and visual inspirations range from James P. Carse’s book “Finite And Infinite Games” to the abstract drawings of Tomma Abts and Jorinde Voigt, as well as painter Bridget Riley’s essays on grids and colour.

Dillon last appeared in 2018 with the Selects / Dissects mixtape on Rvng Intl.

Tracklisting



01. Workaround One

02. Workaround Two

03. Workaround Three

04. Workaround Four

05. Workaround Five

06. Clouds Strum

07. Workaround Six

08. Workaround Seven

09. Workaround Eight

10. Workaround Nine

11. Square Fifths

12. Workaround Bass

13. Pause

14. Workaround Ten

Workaround LP is out on February 7, 2020. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Workaround Two” below.