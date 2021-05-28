Belgian Instrumental Hip-Hop Group 40 Winks Next on Project Mooncircle 'Field Recordings' LP lands on September 3.

Project Mooncircle will release a new album from 40 Winks, the instrumental hip-hop group made up of Padmo and Weedy, from Antwerp, Belgium.

Field Recordings is the group’s first new body of work since 2011’s It’s The Trip, also on Project Mooncircle, and it follows the deluxe edition release of Sound Puzzle, originally released in 2007 on MERCK Records.

We’re told that the pair recorded much of the album on the road, lacing their meticulously chopped signature sound with “accidental recordings” from their favourite Tascam. Across 17 tracks, jazz, soul, and gospel influences float beautifully to the surface, the Berlin label tells XLR8R.

Artwork comes from Afreux, with mastering by Sven Friederichs.

Tracklisting

01. Free Birds / Kalimba ’73

02. We’re Flying

03. PILFER JAZZ

04. Deeeep Diiiive

05. The Weeping Soul

06. Tried_so_harddd

07. We’ve Come This Far

08. GONE TOMORROW

09. Other World Prelude

10. Catch The Sky

11. Lucy’s Advice

12. TIME BENDS

13. Dark Hope OST

14. Way Too High For This

15. Mindful Harmonics I

16. Mindful Harmonics II

17. Mindful Harmonics III

Field Recordings lands on September 3. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Gone Tomorrow” below.