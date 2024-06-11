Ben Böhmer Next on Ninja Tune with First Album in Three Years 'Bloom' LP is scheduled for September 27 release.

Bloom is Böhmer’s first album in three years, following 2021’s Begin Again.

Bloom is “a reset,” we’re told, and “a confident reassertion of his own desires and more improvisational origins.’ Across 11 tracks, we’re that that we “hear and feel Ben’s growth, the joyful pursuit of newness that pulls him back to the studio day after day, season after season.”

The album features Lykke Li, alt-pop duo Oh Wonder, Enfant Sauvage (of the French duo The Blaze), and more. It features a swathe of styles and tempos that earlier tracks in his career feel like breadcrumbs to.

Alongside the announcement, Böhmer has shared “Best Life,” featuring Berlin-based singer-songwriter duo JONAH, which is “all about that rollercoaster ride of trying, failing, and a reminder of the importance of living each moment to the fullest.”

“Life is short and fast,” JONAH remarks on the track. “You try, you fail, and sometimes we lose a special person along the way who is irreplaceable, but the memories stay with us, shaping who we are.”

Tracklisting



01. Martin

02. Hiding feat. Lykke Li

03. Best Life feat. JONAH

04. Memory Cassettes

05. Beautiful feat. Malou

06. Faithless feat. Erin LeCount

07. Rust

08. Evermore feat. Enfant Sauvage

09. Rain feat. Max Milner

10. The Sun feat. Oh Wonder

11. Blossoms

Bloom LP is scheduled for September 27 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Best Life” feat. JONAH in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://benbohmer.bandcamp.com/album/bloom">Bloom by Ben Böhmer</a>

Photo: Harvey Pearson