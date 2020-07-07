Benjamin Freeney Reworks Tim Burgess & Peter Gordon’s Restless, Psychedelic “Temperature High” 'Temperature High (Benjamin Freeney Versions)' is out on July 17.

Photo | Éanna De Fréine

Benjamin Freeney has reworked Tim Burgess & Peter Gordon’s restless, psychedelic epic “Temperature High” for his own Foom label.

Temperature High (Benjamin Freeney Versions), available on July 17, comprises two cuts for the dancefloor and one ambient interlude.

Freeney, a UK artist based in Berlin, rearranges the rich source material of the original—metallic field recordings from the New York subway, Peter Gordon’s original Korg bassline, and Tim Burgess’ ethereal vocal—and fuses it with new percussive and melodic elements.

The original track was featured on Tim Burgess & Peter Gordon’s Same Language, Different Worlds album from 2016, with contributions from Arthur Russell’s close collaborators Peter Zummo and Mustafa Ahmed, as well as Factory Floor’s Nik Void. You can stream the original here.

You can read more about Freeney in his XLR8R podcast.

Tracklisting



01. Temperature High (Benjamin Freeney Cold Light Dub)

02. Temperature High (Benjamin Freeney Interlude Dub)

03. Temperature High (Benjamin Freeney Warm Blood Dub)

Temperature High (Benjamin Freeney Versions) is out on July 17 on vinyl and digitally. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here, where you can also stream the release.

<a href="http://foommusic.bandcamp.com/album/temperature-high-benjamin-freeney-versions">Temperature High (Benjamin Freeney Versions) by Tim Burgess & Peter Gordon</a>