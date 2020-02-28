Berlin’s Vaagner Launches ‘A Sunken Mall’ Offshoot with Jeremiah M. Carter’s Debut Vinyl, ‘Rejoice!’ 'Rejoice!' LP is out on March 13 on vinyl and cassette tape

Vaagner will launch A Sunken Mall, a vinyl series featuring new releases presented with bespoke, handmade covers. The first release will come from Brooklyn’s Jeremiah M. Carter, titled Rejoice!, next month.

To celebrate the occasion, Vaagner has teamed up with Opal Tapes on a limited edition cassette edition of the release. Additionally, PTP affiliate Dis Fig and New Mexico native Angelo Harmsworth have revisited Carter’s previous outing, Their Arms Surround Me Like Chains Made of Velvet, out on sub-label VAKNAR, and prepared two remixes that Vaagner will release as a companion to the album.

Rejoice! is the debut vinyl release of Carter, whose works are often defined by a pastiche of neo-ambient and classical influences.

Vaagner is the Berlin-based outlet focused on reissuing rare cassette-based music from around the globe. Launched in 2018, it has put out music from Acronym, Korridor, and Ekin Fil among others.

Tracklisting, Rejoice!



A1. Rejoice!

A2. A Pale Cloth That Covers the Eyes

A3. Like a Command (the Life of the Imperative)

A4. Like a Waltz

B1. Perfectly Red Ochre

B2. Over Your Cities Grass Will Grow Abandonment Veil

B3. A Few Freed Memories That Lay Bare (feat. Kelby Clark)

B4. Five Vases That Mark the Breasts

B5. Silence Belongs to Us

Tracklisting [Companion Release]



A1. One Another’s Geography (Dis Fig’s Terminal D Remix)

B1. A Lover’s Discourse (Angelo Harmsworth Revision)

Rejoice! LP is out on March 13 on vinyl and cassette tape. Meanwhile, you can stream “A Pale Cloth That Covers the Eyes” below.