Bézier’s New EP Moves Through Techno, Electro, and Dark Disco 'Continuum' EP is scheduled for March 2 release.

Robert Yang will release Continuum, a new EP under his Bézier alias.

Continuum is Yang’s first release on m-i-v, short for “mémoire involontaire,” but it continues in the same aesthetics as his earlier releases on Dark Entries and Honey Soundsystem. At times the mood is dystopian, we’re told, but at others it’s bright and vigorous, pulling from left-field techno, electro, and dark disco. It showcases Yang’s grittier side and retains a playful but potent energy.

Yang is an American DJ-producer best known as one of the early members of the queer San Francisco musical collective Honey Soundsystem. He produces under multiple aliases and heads labels Bodyzone and Piece of Work, besides m-i- v. As 羅伯特, he released Heirloom, a new album, earlier this month.

After Continuum, two more releases will follow by the end of May.

You can read more about Yang in his XLR8R feature here.

Tracklisting



01. Coto de Caza

02. Surfing The Wedge

03. Snap Into Focus

04. Continuum

Continuum EP is scheduled for March 2 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Surfing The Wedge” in full below.

<a href="https://mivrecords.bandcamp.com/album/continuum">Continuum by Bézier</a>