Bicep Release New Ninja Tune Single, ‘Atlas’

Bicep have put out a new single, Atlas, available digitally now and on 12” from April 3 via Ninja Tune.

Atlas is the duo’s first new music since 2018’s Rain EP. The Irish duo, real names Andrew Ferguson and Matthew McBriar, recorded it in their new studio space, inspired having returned from a two-year tour. It was conceived on the road, learning and experimenting, often on-the-fly, with how the elements of each track work in a live setting, and this gave them a new way of approaching their workflow back in the studio.

They describe it as their “attempt at summing up some of the euphoric moments we experienced on that tour across those two years.”

They continue: “It would’ve been unthinkable to foresee the circumstances this track would be released in when we were making it. Our frame of mind was so positive then, fresh off the back of our live tour, full of excitement for the next phase…. It feels like those moments are very far away for all of us right now, but we hope this serves as some form of distraction amidst all this chaos.”

Tracklisting



01. Atlas

Atlas is out now on Ninja Tune, and will arrive on 12″ on April 3. You can stream the single below and order here.

