Bicep to Showcase New Music in One-Off Live Concert Tickets are available now.

Bicep will broadcast a live performance on September 11, in what’s likely to be one of the only chances to watch the pair perform this year.

In this one-off performance, audiences will have the chance to watch Bicep, real names Andrew Ferguson and Matthew McBriar, perform unreleased music as well as reworked versions of songs from their catalog. The event will be backed up with visuals by Bicep Live visual collaborator Black Box Echo.

The show will be streamed on September 11 across multiple time zones, and it will not be available to view again online following the event.

In the years following the release of their 2017 self-titled debut album, Bicep embarked on a mammoth live-tour which took them around the world, across festival stages such as Glastonbury, Coachella, and Primavera, as well as sold-out headline shows across the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America, culminating in a three-night sold-out run of shows at Printworks in London.

Tickets are on sale now, with the time zones below. Meanwhile, you can stream a trailer below.

United Kingdom and Europe: 9:30pm BST / 10:30pm CEST

North and South America: 9:30pm PDT / 9:30pm EDT

Australia, New Zealand, and Asia: 9:30pm AEST