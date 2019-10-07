Bjarki, Bambounou, and Pessimist Rework Francois X on New Album 'Irregular Passion Reshape' LP is out November 25.

Francois X will presents Irregular Passion Reshape, an 11-track LP that re-works his album of the same name, due for release in November on his own Demented XXX.

The original full-length LP, released in 2018 explored themes of euphoria and melancholy. With “Blade Runner”-esque soundscapes and bass-y club tracks, the French producer played with a variety of genres and references, holding the piece together with cinematic and hedonistic atmospheres.

For this new album, Francois X has invited an accomplished list of friends and artists, both established and newcomers, to re-imagine the album tracks, aiming to build a community of like-minded producers that boldly represent what XXX is all about. These include Bjarki, Anthony Linell, Bambounou, and Pessimist.

“I wanted a complete rework of my album, containing a wide range of musical directions. A good representation of what XXX is all about. The important thing for me was to have some real transformations on my original material, in a way its a complete new album.” — Francois X

Tracklisting

01. Blurry Youth (Elise Reshape)

02. Slave No Slave (Bambounou Reshape)

03. Falling For Her (Prequel Tapes Reshape)

04. Blurry Youth (Bjarki Transformer’s Reshape)

05. Absolute Therapy (Pessimist Reshape)

06. Down Under (Anthony Linell Reshape)

07. Shamefaced (Valentino Mora Cosmic Trance Rephase)

08. Absolute Therapy (In Aeternam Vale Alternative Reshape)

09. Absolute Therapy (Redshape’s Dusty Dub 24bits)

10. Dirty Chat (Yotam Avni Interpretation)

11. Absolute Therapy (In Aeternam Vale Interpretation) Digi Only

12. Dirty Chat (Yotam Avni Mon Frere Interpretation) Digi Only

Irregular Passion Reshape LP is out November 25 on digital and vinyl. Meanwhile, you can stream the original album in full below.