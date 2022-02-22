Bjarki Launches Label with First Solo EP Since 2018 'I Wanna Go Home' EP drops via Bjarki on February 25.

Bjarki will drop his first solo EP since 2018 with the launch of a new self-titled imprint on Friday.

Besides a hub solely for Bjarki’s own material, the label will serve as a creative platform to launch audiovisual projects. Its logo is designed by Paul Nicholson from the Number 3 agency, and all artwork is designed by Thomas Harrington Rawle, the creative mind behind the Care More project.

“I want to share more of my unreleased works, especially the tracks that I have created specifically for parties in each city I play,” Bjarki, born Bjarki Runar Sigurdarson, says. “People impact my work a lot, and I would like to share this music directly before or after the show. I don’t see any other way than to set up my own channel or label where I can share all these ideas.”

Opening the label, I Wanna Go Home brings a quartet of “serious yet playful productions,” we’re told, which “arc back to previous material while also looking ahead to the future.” It’s Bjarki’s first solo release since Oli Gumm on трип in 2018.

Bjarki already curates the mighty bbbbbb recors, launched in 2016. For more information on his work, check out his XLR8R Real Talk feature here, part of an XLR8R+ edition focused on Iceland.

Tracklisting



01. I WANNA GO HOME

02. Woo!!

03. Electrip ppl

04. Toilet Rush

05. untitled track

I Wanna Go Home EP drops via Bjarki on February 25. Meanwhile, you can stream the title-track below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://bjarki.bandcamp.com/album/i-wanna-go-home-2">I WANNA GO HOME by Bjarki</a>