Bjarki Returns to bbbbbb Label as Cucumb45 'Slother EP1 Lyf og bið að heilsa' EP drops on bbbbbb on November 22

Bjarki is back on his bbbbbb label as Cucumb45.

The Icelandic artist has previously put out two EPs as Cucumb45, both in 2017. This latest one comes after his excellent Bjarki album on !K7 earlier in the year.

“IIIiiiIIiiiiiiiiiiiiiIIIIIIIiiiiiiiIIIIIiiiiiiii” loops a voice saying that title and shifts it through many different pitches and tempos as a flurry of breakbeats, rave stabs, and jungle hits all get you in a spin. It leads into the icy drum & bass of “OpxThermin,” with its tumbling hits and booming bass, weird animal sounds, and general sense of unabashed energy.

“Get slothered 6even2” is a darker track with more of his intense drum programming overlaid with occult vocals, sci-fi mystery, and shooting lasers. “Rathakrem” then pairs things back somewhat to a more haunting atmosphere, with suspensory pads but still a blizzard of IDM drum work. “Crying Indian and Laser Horse” closes the EP with melancholic chords and wrought synths.

Previous bbbbbb records have come from Volruptus, Kuldaboli, Lord Pusswhip, and more.

Tracklisting

01. IIIiiiIIiiiiiiiiiiiiiIIIIIIIiiiiiiiIIIIIiiiiiiii

02. OpxThermin

03. Get slothered 6even2

04. Rathakrem

05. Crying Indian and Laser Horse

