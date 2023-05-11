Black Artist Database (B.A.D.) Launches Label with Compilation 'Synergy' is scheduled for June 2 release.

Black Artist Database (B.A.D.) has launched a record label with a various artist compilation.

Synergy, landing next month, includes tracks from Amaliah, rRoxymore, Lyric Hood, DJ Holographic, and B.A.D. cofounder NIKS.

It features sounds “that journey through the electronic spectrum; exploring celebration, unity, and Black joy by an intercontinental selection of visionary artists,” the label said on Twitter.

An extension of the platform, which was launched in 2020 to create a resource to gather support for Black artists, the label will “spotlight Black artists from all over the world, both established and newcomers,” NIKS and fellow cofounder Tanya Akinola told RA.

Artwork comes from Miles Takes.

Tracklisting



01. AFRODEUTSCHE “A New Love”

02. rRoxymore “We Can Do”

03. Amaliah “Mespo Dance”

04. NIKS “Badness, Can’t Work”

05. Lyric “Don’t Need No Help”

06. DJ Holographic “Desire”

07. Chmba “Bwela”

Synergy is scheduled for June 2 release. Meanwhile, you can stream NIKS’ “Badness, Can’t Work” can in the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://blackartistdatabase.bandcamp.com/album/synergy">Synergy by Black Artist Database</a>