Black Light Smoke Announces New LP; Shares Live Performance Video 'The Early Years' drops on March 26.

Jordan Lieb has announced a new Black Light Smoke album retrospective, titled The Early Years.

The Early Years, which drops on Cut Mistake Music, compiles eight tracks written mostly in 2010, a year before the project’s official debut on Francis Harris‘ Scissor and Thread—Lieb provided the label’s first two releases in 2011, a set of 12″ EPs titled Switchback / Black Stripe and Lovework / Decisions.

The tracks on The Early Years flirt with a range of styles including new wave, post-punk, and proto-synth, pulling from a “period of unfiltered creativity and adventure in the artist’s development,” we’re told.

The announcement arrives with a live video for album cut “North Korea,” a chugging proto-disco track performed on an array of synthesizers, drum machines, and various effects pedals.

Lieb last appeared as Black Light Smoke last year on Scissor and Thread with City Life and Nothing Makes Me Feel (Good Anymore).

For more information on Black Like Smoke, check out his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting:

01. Up Up And Away

02. Springtime For Rioters

03. 123456789

04. Black Light Smoke

05. Burn

06. North Korea

07. The Figure

08. Celeste

You can pre-order The Early Years via Bandcamp, with the live version of “North Korea” streaming in full via the player below, along with album track “Burn.”