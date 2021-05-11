Blanck Mass Unveils Limited Edition Live Set Performance 'Mind Killer' LP is scheduled for May 14 release.

Blanck Mass, the project of musician Benjamin John Power, will release Mind Killer, a live set of original material.

Recorded in April 2020 at the beginning of the lockdown, Mind Killer is fully improvised using a core setup of the Korg VOLCA Series. The result is a 40-minute-long voyage into improvised techno and loop-work, warts and all. The only alteration is a slight edit in length so it fits onto a piece of vinyl. The release is extremely limited: one pressing only of 1,000 copies worldwide on black vinyl.

Mind Killer follows the recently released Blanck Mass album, In Ferneaux. The album is made of an archive of field recordings from a decade of global travels. It’s divided into two long-form journeys that gather the memories of being with now-distant others. You can read more about it here.

Tracklisting



01. Side A

02. Side B

Mind Killer LP is scheduled for May 14 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here. We’ll add clips as they become available.