Blawan and Pariah Welcome Peder Mannerfelt to Voam 'Like We Never Existed' EP is out January 31.

Peder Mannerfelt will release his latest EP, Like We Never Existed, on Blawan and Pariah’s Voam label.

Like We Never Existed is Mannerfelt’s first release on Voam, launched last year with two releases from the label founders as Karenn. It features four tracks of “mind-squishing club music perfectly tuned to turn your brains into scrambled eggs,” we’re told.

Tracklisting



A1. Black Alert

A2. Everywhere, Everywhere

B1. Summercase 2006

B2. A Queen

Like We Never Existed EP is out January 31 on vinyl and digital. Meanwhile, you can pre-order the record here, and hear clips below.