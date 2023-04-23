Blawan Moves Away from the Club on Second XL Recordings EP 'Dismantled Into Juice' EP is scheduled for May 17 release.

Blawan (a.k.a Jamie Roberts) will release a new EP on XL Recordings.

The five-track record is Roberts’ second release on XL Recordings, following Woke Up Right Handed.

We’re told that Dismantled into Juice “encapsulates the multifaceted sounds that Roberts has been fastidiously perfecting across the last decade.”

After hearing the powerful vocals of rising singer Monstera Black, who features on the release, Roberts set about making a record that moved him deeper into the studio “to perfect the abstract sounds he’s always wanted to explore.”

Across five tracks, he flickers between instrumentals and vocal-led songs that see him transcend the “techno” box he has so often been put in.

Bringing in distorted drum rhythms, piercing synths, and original vocal cuts, the release is Roberts’ “most riveting and genre-bending music to date,” we’re told.

Tracklisting

01. Toast

02. Panic

03. You Can Build Me feat. Monstera Black

04. Body Ramen

05. Dismantled Into Juice feat. Monstera Black

Dismantled Into Juice EP is scheduled for May 17 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Toast” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://blawan.bandcamp.com/album/dismantled-into-juice">Dismantled Into Juice by Blawan</a>

Photo: Kasia Zacharko