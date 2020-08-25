‘Blowing Up The Workshop’ Bows Out with Seven New Mixes

CCL, Dr Banana, Akash, Chris SSG, SL Comms, and re:st pull down the curtain.

Blowing Up The Workshop has published its final mixes.

Blowing Up The Workshop is the work of Matthew Kent, who also heads up Mana Records with Andrea Zarza. Launched eight years ago with a submission from René Audiard, the much-loved mix series went on to feature Call Super, Ben UFO, Galcher Lustwerk, Beatrice Dillon, Lucrecia Dalt, and many more. Yaeji did a popular vocal-led entry in 2018, and Jack Murphy‘s tribute to Ricardo Villalobos is certainly worth checking out.

To bring down the curtain, Kent provided a mix himself and enlisted CCL, Dr Banana, Akash, Chris SSG, SL Comms, and re:st to join him, completing edition number 111. “Each of these [mixes] is fantastic and deserves its own space, but [I] was keen to try and do something different with this last push,” Kent says. You can listen to the new mixes via the links above, and check out the announcement Tweets below. Meanwhile, view full archive here.