‘Blowing Up The Workshop’ Bows Out with Seven New Mixes
CCL, Dr Banana, Akash, Chris SSG, SL Comms, and re:st pull down the curtain.
Blowing Up The Workshop has published its final mixes.
Blowing Up The Workshop is the work of Matthew Kent, who also heads up Mana Records with Andrea Zarza. Launched eight years ago with a submission from René Audiard, the much-loved mix series went on to feature Call Super, Ben UFO, Galcher Lustwerk, Beatrice Dillon, Lucrecia Dalt, and many more. Yaeji did a popular vocal-led entry in 2018, and Jack Murphy‘s tribute to Ricardo Villalobos is certainly worth checking out.
To bring down the curtain, Kent provided a mix himself and enlisted CCL, Dr Banana, Akash, Chris SSG, SL Comms, and re:st to join him, completing edition number 111. “Each of these [mixes] is fantastic and deserves its own space, but [I] was keen to try and do something different with this last push,” Kent says. You can listen to the new mixes via the links above, and check out the announcement Tweets below. Meanwhile, view full archive here.
BUTW 111 (1) ◆ re:st https://t.co/WAefmOlf1t— Matthew Kent (@BlowUpWorkshop) August 25, 2020
one of the most interesting new labels to pop up recently, @relationreset is really finding nailing a niche of new ambient & dnb – glad to feature this mix from label head Lcp pic.twitter.com/TJRGRWdQ4e
BUTW 111 (2) ◆ Akash https://t.co/eK4EyyyCpe— Matthew Kent (@BlowUpWorkshop) August 25, 2020
Gorgeous and very personal feeling mix from Akash, everyone’s favourite beekeeping enthusiast. Can’t tell you how glad I am to have this out today. pic.twitter.com/rXWJe2qyFq
BUTW 111 (4) ◆ Chris SSG https://t.co/BBkoj8Wp6x— Matthew Kent (@BlowUpWorkshop) August 25, 2020
MNML SSGs was one of the templates for BUTW – having just shut down as i began. I’ve unashamedly ripped off and been inspired by Chris’ critical taste over the years + his taste for ambient – as in this lovely longform showcase. pic.twitter.com/W7fDFbIeRX
BUTW 111 (5) ◆ SL Comms https://t.co/c0AnNUCwys— Matthew Kent (@BlowUpWorkshop) August 25, 2020
Everything @sl_comms is interested in seems to exist in a particular ecology and meaning, his own remarkable resonance and vibe. he’s become a close and local friend and thrilled to feature a mix of his after… 5 years of asking? pic.twitter.com/AtqQn0x8PM
BUTW 111 (6) ◆ BUTW https://t.co/ICb0GJlmq6— Matthew Kent (@BlowUpWorkshop) August 25, 2020
it me. Threaded this together a while back to try and collect a music mood i’d been chasing, somewhere between dream and synaptic dnb. Thanks to @gustavoeandi for so perfectly rendering my pitch of “can you make a knight build a PC” pic.twitter.com/0baLQH0W9M
Each of these is fantastic and deserves its own space – but was keen to try and do something different with this last push. It’s been a fun thing to run for… 8 years? But spending more time with co-running the @manarecs label these days 🙂 Thanks so much to all involved!!— Matthew Kent (@BlowUpWorkshop) August 25, 2020