Blue Hour Returns with Four New Tracks of Techno, Trance, and Hardcore 'Devotion' EP is out February 17.

Luke Standing is back as Blue Hour with his new EP, Devotion, out February 17 on his own Blue Hour label.

Standing describes the record as “a personal homage” to his “early influences in dance music, frequently visited venues or events, and shared experiences with close friends.” He wrote it through the summer of 2019, and explores left-field, techno, trance, hardcore, and ambient across four tracks.

Standing started Blue Hour in 2013 but hasn’t put out an EP there since 2018’s Beyond The Void, focussing instead on building the label’s roster with other artists. This is the label’s 14th release.

Tracklisting

A1.​ Nocturnal

A2​ Mira’s Theme

B1​ Devotion (Rave Mix)

B2​ Lotus Bells

Devotion EP is out February 17, with clips below and pre-order here.