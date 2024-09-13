Bogdan Raczynski Next on Warp’s Disciples with New Album
'You're Only Young Once But You Can Be Stupid Forever' LP is scheduled for October 18 release.
Bogdan Raczynski will release a new album on Disciples.
Rumoured to have been discovered by Aphex Twin sleeping on a park bench in Tokyo, Raczynski first appeared on the scene in 1999 with three albums.
He went on to explore hallucinatory IDM and traditional Polish folk music amongst other paths, collaborated with Björk, produced a soundtrack for a PlayStation game, and remixed the likes of Autechre, Jonsi, and CLIPPING.
In 2019, Disciples began looking after his Rephlex-era catalogue, putting together the Rave ‘Till You Cry compilation and reissuing his classic Samurai Math Beats LP. His last studio album, ADDLE, came out on Planet Mu in 2022.
On You’re Only Young Once But You Can Be Stupid Forever, we can expect a collection of “warmly melodic electronic sketches.” The music was made in a “furious weekend of creative inspiration” in early 2024.
The QR code on the cover will take listeners to an ever-evolving page on Raczynski’s website.
Disciples is an imprint of Warp Records.
Tracklisting
01. gearee
02. newdiv
03. fairalign
04. coughyspns
05. bangsaft
06. djstus
07. hundrecision
08. zownthram
09. visionsrevisions
10. bowgh
11. fallybli
12. faq
13. yewt
14. shttwobe
15. sicksicksicks
16. deweyedair
17. rew
18. gauq
Meanwhile, you can stream "newdiv" in full via the player below and pre-order here.