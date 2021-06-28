Bok Bok Becomes One Bok for Garage Beat-Tape on AP Life 'Zodiac Beats Volume 1 & 2‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎' LP is available now.

London producer Bok Bok, real name Alex Sushon, has released a double-EP of instrumental drill as One Bok.

Zodiac Beats 1 & 2 explores themes of solitude, pain, and frustration. It comprises eight tracks—including two short voice note interludes—of densely layered synths and pitch-bending bass fused with glitching hi-hats and robotic percussion. We’re told that the melodies are “menacing and dirge-like,” and “propelled into rhythmic shapes by Effectrix patterns.”

The record comes on Bok Bok’s AP Life, a label he launched earlier this year to “try to bring some of the original DJ and dub-plate culture I grew up with in the grime scene to a new skool of UK 140+ production,” he told Resident Advisor. Unlike Night Slugs, his other label, it’s “really routed in the city, the community, and the world around us.”

In March, Nammy Wams kicked off AP Life with a collection of UK grime instrumentals.

Tracklisting



01. KH Voicenote

02. Pisces

03. Capricorn

04. Nine Saturn

05. How Can I Forget

06. RG Voicenote

07. Leo

08. Fifty

09. Melodi

10. When I Start

Zodiac Beats Volume 1 & 2‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ LP is available now. You can stream it in full below and order it here.

<a href="https://aplife.bandcamp.com/album/zodiac-beats-volume-1-2-003">Zodiac Beats Volume 1 & 2‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎‎‏‏​​|​​‎‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎‎‎‏‏‎‎‏‏‎‎‏‏‎‎‏‏‎‎‏‏ ‎‏‏‎‏‏‏‎𝔄𝔓𝔏𝔦𝔣𝔢003 by One Bok</a>