Bonobo Celebrates 10 Years of ‘Black Sands’ with Revamped Physical Version 'Black Sands 10th Anniversary' is scheduled for December 4 release.

Photo: Will Cooper Mitchel, taken in 2010 for ‘Black Sands’

Simon Green, better known as Bonobo, has announced a special vinyl edition of Black Sands, marking a decade since the seminal album’s release.

Release on Ninja Tune, Black Sands first landed in 2010. Influenced by the divergent, bass-driven strands of the UK electronic music scene at that time, Green fitted those evolving sounds into his own wider vision. The record’s lasting importance stems from the depth that he found in those combinations, rattling two-step rhythms and heavy pressure sub-bass twinned with carefully crafted songwriting and lush instrumentation.

“Having fled the comforts of Brighton, I began a new life in London which was new and exciting to me. There had been huge personal changes with family, relationships, and cultural perspectives,” Green recalls. “Music was changing in the UK too. It felt at the time like the landscape of electronic music was constantly being reimagined in the basements of east London clubs. It felt fun again. It was inspiring. This new movement informed how I was making music.”

Green continues: “All my records feel like a diary of the time and headspace they were made in, and Black Sands documents this in real time for me.” He describes the record as “a transition of falling in love with beat-making again.”

The revamped vinyl features a new cover image, taken by Green himself when he passed through the Lake District last year and tried to recapture the shot originally taken by Ewan Robertson. Inside, it will come with offset printed paper inners and a 12″ quality print of the original artwork. There are also new liner notes, written by Green.

Black Sands 10th Anniversary is scheduled for December 4 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the record in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://bonobomusic.bandcamp.com/album/black-sands-10th-anniversary-limited-edition-red-vinyl">Black Sands 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Red Vinyl by Bonobo</a>

Photo by Simon Green

Tracklisting



A1. Prelude

A2. Kiara

A3. Kong

A4. Eyesdown (feat. Andreya Triana)

B1. El Toro

B2. We Could Forever

B3. 1009

C1. All in Forms

C2. The Keeper (feat. Andreya Triana)

C3. Stay the Same (feat. Andreya Triana)

D1. Animals

D2. Black Sands