Bonobo Launches Label with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Collaboration 'Heartbreak' EP will arrive on 12" and digitally on November 13.

Photo: Grant Sapier

Bonobo has teamed up with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs on a dancefloor-driven 12″ that traces a line from 1980s New York through to the warehouse parties of today.

The two British artists struck up a friendship while in Los Angeles around 2015. Having spent years exchanging demos, they finally got into the studio together to record “Heartbreak” and b-side “6000 Ft..”

“Orlando [Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs] was playing me a fairly stripped back idea he had for something last year,” Bonobo tells XLR8R. “We spent a few afternoons in his studio trying ideas out and eventually Heartbreak was the end result.”

The EP’s title track, released digitally today alongside a UK rave-inspired visual by director Tom Andrew, is a breakbeat-driven ode to New York’s disco revolution of the 1970s and ’80s. It samples Christine Wiltshire’s iconic vocal line “I can’t take the heartbreak” from the ’83 disco anthem “Weekend” by Class Action.

The release is the first to arrive on Bonobo’s new label, OUTLIER. Formed in partnership with Ninja Tune, the label expands on the series of shows under that same banner. We’re told that musically it will reflect the more club-focused side of what Bonobo is building with the events, and that “Heartbreak” was the catalyst to start it.

Tracklisting



01. Heartbreak

02. 6000 Ft.

Heartbreak EP will arrive on 12″ and digitally on November 13. Meanwhile, you can download the title track here, with a stream below. Further details surrounding the OUTLIER label will be revealed soon.