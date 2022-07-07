Brainfeeder Welcomes Terence Etc. for Debut Album 'V O R T E X' LP is scheduled for August 19 release.

Photo: Alima Lee

Terence Nance, better known as Terence Etc., has signed to Brainfeeder for a new album.

Nance introduced himself into the public eye as a filmmaker with his 2012 Sundance Film Festival debut, “An Oversimplification of Her Beauty.” He produced V O R T E X, his debut album, along with the help of long-time friends and collaborators Solomon Dorsey, Nick Hakim, and Nelson Bandela.

Most of the songs on the 11-track album are arranged as diptychs that “swell and fold in on themselves in a dizzying oscillation,” we’re told. Nance highlights Stevie Wonder as a major source of inspiration.

Sonically, we’re told that the record defies easy categorisation but is forged with the same spirit of experimentation as Andre 3K, Solange, Serpentwithfeet, Nelson Bandela, and Moses Sumney. And also, Brainfeeder head Flying Lotus.

V O R T E X also draws on the literature of Louise Erdrich and Toni Morrison, as well as the drawings of Ruby Amanze, whose voice is featured on the album.

Tracklisting



01. V O R T E X

02. Terence’s — Love

03. In Contemplation of Clair’s Scent

04. Stay

05. Infinince or Infinity?

06. Dragon

07. I Miss Things I Never Had

08. Sanity Envy

09. A Moment of Disguise

10. The Merchant of Flatbush

11. (S)he Forgets

V O R T E X LP is scheduled for August 19 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “In Contemplation of Clair’s Scent” in full below.