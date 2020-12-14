Brian Eno Announces Hard Cover of ‘A Year of Swollen Appendices: Brian Eno’s Diary’ 'A Year with Swollen Appendices' is scheduled for February 9 release.

Faber will publish a special hard cover edition of Brian Eno’s A Year with Swollen Appendices in honor of the landmark title’s 25th anniversary.

A Year with Swollen Appendices is filled with Eno’s ruminations on his collaborative work with artists like David Bowie, U2, and James. These are interspersed with essays on topics like the ambient music he pioneered to what he believes the role of an artist and their art to be. There’s also commentary on his day-to-day tribulations and happenings around the world. It was originally published in 1996, and was intended as a diary.

This anniversary hardcover edition has been redesigned in the same size as the diary that eventually became this book. It features two ribbons, pink paper delineating the appendices, and a two-tone paper-over-board cover, which pays homage to the original design. There’s a new introduction from the author.

Expect a “fascinating, candid and intimate insight into one of the most influential creative artists of our time.”

A Year with Swollen Appendices is scheduled for February 9 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here.

.