Brian Eno Announces 17-Track Film Score Retrospective UMC will release 'Film Music 1976–2020' on November 13.

Photo: Cecily Eno

Brian Eno will release Film Music 1976—2020, the first ever collection of music from his film and television soundtrack oeuvre.

Eno’s affair with film goes all the way back to 1970 with his soundtrack to Malcolm Le Grice’s short experimental film “Berlin Horse.” In 1976 he followed this with “Sebastiane” and a long forgotten Greek horror film, “Land Of The Minotaur” a.k.a “The Devil’s Men.” Early classic Eno film moments include “Prophecy Theme” from David Lynch’s “Dune,” “From The Beginning” from Dario Argento’s “Opera,” and “Force Marker” from Michael Mann’s “Heat.”

In the years since, Eno has had hundreds of pieces of his music used in films, documentaries, and television programmes, including more than 20 complete scores for some of the best known directors in the world. Spanning five decades, this release features classic Eno compositions, lesser-known gems, and seven previously unreleased tracks.

Included are tracks from movies like “Trainspotting” and Michelangelo Antonioni’s “Beyond The Clouds.” There’s also “Final Sunset,” a track initially featured in “Sebastiane” and included on Eno’s Music For Films.

“An Ending (Ascent)” and “Deep Blue Day” are taken from “Apollo: Atmosphere & Soundtracks,” Eno’s collaboration with his brother Roger and Daniel Lanois. The music was originally written for Al Reinert’s landmark documentary of the Apollo moon landing, “For All Mankind,” although since then “An Ending (Ascent)” has taken on a life of its own and is now remembered just as much from Steven Soderbergh’s “Traffic,” Danny Boyle’s “28 Days Later,” and Miguel Arteta’s “Beatriz at Dinner.”

There’s also music from UK crime drama “Top Boy.”

Tracklisting



01. “Top Boy (Theme)’”from “Top Boy,” directed by Yann Demange, 2011

02. “Ship In A Bottle” from “The Lovely Bones,” directed by Peter Jackson, 2009

03. “Blood Red” from “Francis Bacon’s Arena,” directed by Adam Low, 2005

04. “Under” from “Cool World,” directed by Ralph Bakshi, 1992

05. “Decline And Fall” from “O Nome da Morte,” directed by Henrique Goldman, 2017

06. “Prophecy Theme” from “Dune,” directed by David Lynch, 1984

07. “Reasonable Question” from “We Are As Gods,” directed by David Alvarado / Jason Sussberg, 2020

08. “Late Evening In Jersey” from “Heat,” directed by Michael Mann, 1995

09. “Beach Sequence” from “Beyond The Clouds,” directed by Michelangelo Antonioni, 1995

10. “You Don’t Miss Your Water” from “Married to the Mob,” directed by Jonathan Demme, 1988

11. “Deep Blue Day” from “Trainspotting,” directed by Danny Boyle, 1996

12. “The Sombre” from “Top Boy,” directed by Jonathan van Tulleken, 2013

13. “Dover Beach” from “Jubilee,” directed by Derek Jarman, 1978

14. “Design as Reduction” from “Rams,” directed by Gary Hustwit, 2018

15. “Undersea Steps” from “Hammerhead,” directed by George Chan, 2004

16. “Final Sunset” from ‘Sebastiane,” directed by Derek Jarman, 1976

17. “An Ending (Ascent),” from “For All Mankind,” directed by Al Reinert, 1989

UMC will release Film Music 1976–2020 on November 13. Meanwhile, you can stream Ship In A Bottle,” from “The Lovely Bones” below and pre-order here.