Brian Eno to Release New Album Inspired by Climate Emergency 'FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE' LP is scheduled for October 14 release.

Brian Eno will release his 22nd studio album, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, in October.

Eno made the album at his studio in West London, and he sings vocals on the majority of tracks for the first time on an album since 2005’s Another Day On Earth.

All 10 tracks are inspired by the climate emergency.

“Like everybody else, except, apparently, most of the governments of the world, I’ve been thinking about our narrowing, precarious future, and this music grew out of those thoughts,” Eno says. “Perhaps it’s more accurate to say I’ve been feeling about it…and the music grew out of the feelings. Those of us who share those feelings are aware that the world is changing at a super-rapid rate, and that large parts of it are disappearing forever…hence the album title.”

Alongside the announcement, Eno has share “There Were Bells,” written by Eno for a performance by him and his brother, Roger, at UNESCO World Heritage site, the Acropolis, in August 2021. It was hot in Athens on the day of the concert with wildfires raging just outside the city. The video, streaming below, provides a poignant reminder of the current climate emergency.

“These aren’t propaganda songs to tell you what to believe and how to act. Instead they’re my own exploration of my own feelings,” Eno continues. “The hope is that they will invite you, the listener, to share those experiences and explorations.”

Tracklisting

01. Who Gives a Thought

02. We Let It In

03. Icarus or Blériot

04. Garden of Stars

05. Inclusion

06. There Were Bells

07. Sherry

08. I’m Hardly Me

09. These Small Noises

10. Making Gardens Out of Silence

FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE LP is scheduled for October 14 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “There Were Bells” in full below and pre-order the album here.