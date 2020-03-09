Brian Eno to Release ‘Rams OST’ for Record Store Day 'Rams OST' is available on Record Store Day.

Brian Eno will release his original score to “Rams” on Record Store Day.

“Rams” is an intimate documentary about Dieter Rams, one of the most influential designers alive today. For over 50 years, Rams has left an indelible mark on the field of product design with his iconic work at Braun and Vitsoe, and his influence on Apple. His work has influenced the way most of today’s consumer products look and function.

In line with the aesthetic of the film, the director Gary Hustwit asked Eno to write the original score because of “a connection between Dieter’s design sensibility and Brian’s music.”

Despite the documentary being out since 2018, this is the first time this score has been made available as a release. Coming out in LP format, and with download code, the album contains 11 unreleased instrumentals, and in keeping with Rams’ principles on minimal design, it is packaged in a simple full coloured sleeve and pressed on heavyweight white vinyl.

Tracklisting



A1. Bright Clouds of Metal

A2. Harmonic Guitar

A3. Unusual Temperament

A4. A Warm Sweet Bed

A5. Beautiful Metals

A6. Designer Piano

B1. Generative Lounge

B2. Design as Reduction

B3. Al’Khwarizmi Piano

B4. Shimmering Future

B5. For A New Design

Rams OST is available on Record Store Day, April 18. Meanwhile, you can read more about it here.