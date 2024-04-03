Brijean to Release New Album on Ghostly 'Macro' LP is scheduled for July 12 release.

Brijean—the project of singer-songwriter Brijean Murphy and multi-instrumentalist Doug Stuart—will release a new album on Ghostly International.

On Macro, Brijean deliver their “most dynamic songwriting yet,” we’re told. Its 12 tracks are “colorful, collaborative, and deeply fun,” and they elicit an “exploratory vibe with high-tempo peaks and breezy valleys in the psyche.”

It follows 2021’s Feelings, on which they celebrated self-reflection, and 2022’s Angelo, which processed loss, coinciding with the duo’s first headline tour.

To coincide with the announcement, Ghostly has shared “Workin’ On It,” which finds Brijean at their lightest and free.

The track initially started as a living room jam with percussionist Bertie Paradise, then “Doug pulled a loop of Brijean on bongos, Bertie on congas, and a drum machine. He played the two-layered basslines over this loop and the rest felt like it happened in a dream,” explains Murphy.

Later she asked fans to send voice memos in exchange for art, and some of those got peppered into the soundbed.

The track’s visualiser, directed by Bijan Berahimi, sees jump cuts of still photographs of the duo in tracksuits, adding a playful energy reminiscent of ’80s workout videos.

Tracklisting

01. Get Lost

02. Euphoric Avenue

03. Bang Bang Boom

04. After Life

05. Roxy

06. Breathe

07. Counting

08. Counting Sheep

09. Workin’ On It

10. Scenic Route

11. Roller Coaster

12. Laura

Macro LP is scheduled for July 12 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Workin’ On It” in full below and pre-order here.

Photo credit: Swanson Studio