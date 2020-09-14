Bristolian Master Krust to Present First Album in 14 Years The Edge Of Everything LP is scheduled for November 6 release.

Photo | James Hacker

Bristolian master Krust will present The Edge Of Everything, his first album in 14 years.

Krust, real name Kirk Thompson, made his recording debut in 1989 with UK top 10 single “Wishing On A Star” as part of Bristol collective Fresh 4.

As acid house splintered and evolved into hardcore, and then onto jungle, Thompson began a prolific two decades, gaining widespread recognition as a pioneering, envelope-pushing drum & bass artist. He’s the man behind Full Cycle Records with Roni Size. And alongside Size, plus Die, Suv, and MC Dynamite, Krust formed Reprazent, who won the 1997 Mercury Music Prize for New Forms, released on Giles Peterson’s Talkin’ Loud.

Thompson has also released as Gang Related, Glamour Gold, and Kamanchi. His first solo single in 10 years, The Portal / Concealing Treachery, was released on Doc Scott’s 31 Records in 2018, before this year’s The Fundamentalist. His last solo album, Hidden Knowledge, came in 2014.

We’re told that The Edge Of Everything is Thompson as futurist revisionist, making exhilarating, standout music of depth and substance. The sound is unmistakably Krust, Crosstown Rebels, the label, explains, but now wider, deeper, freer, more intense, and more fully-realised.

Tracklisting



01. Hegel Dialect

02. Constructive Ambiguity

03. Negative Returns

04. Antigravity Love

05. The Dust Fell Off

07. 7 Known Truths

08. Deep Fields Of Liars

09. Keter The Heavenly

10. It’s A Lot

11. Space Oddity

12. Only God Can Tell

The Edge Of Everything LP is scheduled for November 6 release. You can pre-order here and stream “Constructive Ambiguity” in full via the player bellow.