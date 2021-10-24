British Experimentalist Leifur James Returns with New EP 'The Year Turns To Air' EP is scheduled for November 24 release.

British experimentalist Leifur James will release a new EP on Night Time Stories.

The Year Turns To Air arrives off the back of a fruitful few years that have seen the British experimentalist release two albums, most recently 2020’s Angel In Disguise on Late Night Tales. Now he arrives back with four “dense and emotive” new recordings with “organic sound design and accomplished instrumentation.”

The record was born in part as a response to challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. James recorded it in Avebury in the United Kingdom, where he’s spent the past few years near to the home of his father. Returning to a simpler existence, closer to nature and landscapes, provided “valuable insight” during the composition process, we’re told.

“The combination of acute isolation and remedy worked to draw a new energy upwards and into the light that transferred itself almost by osmosis into the music,” James explains.

As part of the record’s announcement, James has shared opened “Sirens” which introduces the EP with cinematic verve before building patiently, propelled by an undulating piano riff.

Tracklisting



01. Sirens

02. Mariana

03. Locked

04. New Moon

The Year Turns To Air EP is scheduled for November 24 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Sirens” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://leifurjames.bandcamp.com/album/the-year-turns-to-air">The Year Turns To Air by Leifur James</a>