British Jazz Pianist Danny Keane Unveils Debut Album, ‘Roamin” 'Roamin'' LP is out July 24 on vinyl and digitally on MVKA.

Danny Keane will release Roamin‘, his debut album, on July 24.

Drawing on a rich and and varied career, Roamin’ is a “thrilling coming together of a lifetime’s worth of ideas and influences,” MVKA, the label behind it, explains. Spanning nine tracks, it’s bursting with flavours of jazz, Indian folk traditions, African rhythms, European classical, and contemporary dance music, unified with Keane’s flavour as he pulls them all together into a unifying, dizzying whole.

The album represents the cutting edge of new, emergent urban music. Jazz is at its core, but it’s much more than that. It’s an unfolding genre, a joyous hubbub of musical storytelling, a thousand human conversations at once crackling with the energy of a North African souk or Dalston’s Ridley Road market.

Featuring on the album are names such as Mulatu Astatke, Pirashanna Thejaravah (Ravi Shankar, Anoushka Shankar), Tom Skinner, Richard Olatunde Baker, and Khadijatou, among others.

“One of the great pleasures of working with different artists belonging to different genres is the variety musicianship I get to share the stage with,” Keane says. “So often I would dream of getting these musicians in the same room and hitting record. Despite their varied traditions they all share a common goal—the pursuit of great art! I knew that one day I would do this”

Tracklisting



01. Olomouc

02. Twenty Tonnes Of Tension

03. Flight 19

04. Roaming

05. Addis

06. Igor

07. The Water Is Wide

08. Afro Cello

09. Ajoyo

Roamin‘ LP is out July 24 on vinyl and digitally on MVKA. Meanwhile, you can stream “Twenty Tonnes Of Tension” via the player below.