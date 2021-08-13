British-Nigerian Composer Klein’s New Album “Expands What Classical Music Means Today”
British-Nigerian composer Klein will release Harmattan, her new album, via classical label Pentatone.
Described as “a soundtrack of epic revolt against beginnings and ends,” Harmattan expands our notions of what classical music means today. It starts with jazz-inspired piano improvisations, and gradually gains in ambient breadth, “transforming classical musical inspirations into Klein’s unique sound universe.”
Its foundations stand resolutely within grime, R&B, and drone.
Welsh singer Charlotte Church lends her vocals to the track “skyfall,” and London-based grime MC Jawnino also features.
The album follows a run of notable releases for Klein, including 2019 album Lifetime, plus a more recent full-length project called now that’s what i call r&b. She put out Tommy on Hyperdub in 2017.
Alongside the announcement, Klein has shared the self-directed video for first single “hope dealers,” which you can stream below.
Tracklisting
01. for solo / piano
02. roc
03. trapping in C major
04. unknown opps
05. the haunting of grace
06. ray
07. made for ibadan
08. skyfall
09. not a gangster but still from endz
10. hope dealers
11. champions
Harmattan LP is scheduled for November 19 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here.