Brooklyn Noise Jazz Trio GRID Announce Second Album, ‘Decomposing Force’ 'Decomposing Force' LP is out on April 24 via NNA Tapes.

Photo | Dominika Michalowska

GRID, the Brooklyn noise jazz trio comprised of Matt Nelson on sax, Tim Dahl on bass, and Nick Podgurski on drums, have announced their second album, Decomposing Force.

The 39-minute LP follows the group’s standalone single from November 2019, Stranglehold : The world according to Herbert Huncke (feat. Lydia Lunch), as well as their 2017 self-titled debut album, both released on NNA Tapes. With their debut pressed solely on cassette, Decompsing Force presents the group’s first vinyl release, offered in a limited edition run.

Decomposing Force was recorded with no overdubs and mixed directly to 1/2 inch tape, captured by Jason LaFarge at Seizures Palace. The technical process and the methods GRID used to record the album define the overall tonality.

“With Dahl’s bass-amp angled directly into the microphone Nelson uses for his saxophone, the improvisational sounds of the entire band are fed through Nelson’s pedals and monitor to create a continuously interactive and variable feedback loop that comes to define the visceral immensity of GRID’s soundscapes,” NNA Tapes explains.

The album was mixed by Michael Coleman at Figure 8 and mastered by Carl Saff. Decomposing Force will also be met with a run of US and European tour dates this spring, which will be announced soon.

Tracklisting



01. Brutal Kings

02. Nythynge

03. The Weight of Literacy

04. Cold Seep

Decomposing Force LP is out on April 24 via NNA Tapes. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream opener “Brutal Kings” below.