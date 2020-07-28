Brooklyn’s Boston Chery Drops ‘Summers With You Vol. 3’ EP 'Summers With You Vol. 3' LP is available digitally now.

Boston Chery is a Brooklyn, New York-based DJ-producer originally from Boston, Massachusetts. She is of Haitian, Cuban, Dominican, and Jamaican descent, and broke into the DJ scene in 2010, turning up at local basement parties in Brooklyn, where she’s since been a regular, delivering original productions and high-energy edits of popular tracks. Her mission, she says, is clear: to pump energy into any room and move the crowd with dynamic sets. She released her debut EP, Summers With You, in January 2019.

Summers With You Vol. 3 follows on from this release, and follows the series’ second instalment, August’s Summers with You Vol 2., which featured five remixes. Here, we can expect six original productions.

In June, Boston Chery released Signs and Skeletun, edits of Beyoncé and Tekno, available for free download here. You can see her Boiler Room set here.

Tracklisting



01. Savage

02. Eleven

03. Fi Di Jockey

04. Forgive Me

05. Toosie Slide

06. Shaky Shaky

Summers With You Vol. 3 LP is available digitally now. Meanwhile, you can stream it in full via Bandcamp below.

<a href="http://bostonchery.bandcamp.com/album/summers-with-you-vol-3">Summers With You Vol. 3 by Boston Chery</a>