Bruno Pronsato Next on Foom with New Album 'Rare Normal'

Bruno Pronsato will release a new album on Foom.

Rare Normal is Pronsato’s “most adventurous and ambitious” work to date, we’re told.

While immersed in the work of Charles Ives, Pronsato, real name Steven Ford, produced all eight tracks over the past 12 months.

The album grew out of a period spent experimenting with mixing dissonance and consonance, and experimenting with tone rows and serialist/twelve-tone theory on several of the tracks.

He wanted to achieve “a sort of artificial dissonance, one that I was possibly unable to achieve through inspiration,” he says, “but at the same time still human and caring without being washed of emotion…and it had to groove.”

Pronsato released Do It At Your Funeral, his latest studio album, on Perlon in 2021. Before that, he released US Drag on Foom, the Berlin label of Benjamin Freeney.

Tracklisting

01. Above The Launderette

02. Perfume Saint

03. Statues Disfigured

04. Fifty Years Valiantly

05. No Chairs No Dancing

06. Like Hannah

07. Cops Are Weird

08. The Cast Crowds The Curtain

Rare Normal LP is scheduled for May 3 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “The Cast Crowds The Curtain” via the player below and pre-order here.

