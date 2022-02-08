Bruno Pronsato Next on Foom with “Renewed Focus on the Dancefloor” 'Symmetry & The Cops' EP is scheduled for February 11 release.

Bruno Pronsato is set to return to Foom with his new EP, Symmetry & The Cops.

Symmetry & The Cops is the first release that Pronsato, real name Steven Ford, has shared since Do It At Your Funeral, his latest album, on Perlon. He released two of his previous albums, namely US Drag and A Face Wasted On The Theatre, a collaboration with L.A. Teen, on Foom, the label of Benjamin Freeney. He recorded all four tracks in late summer 2021 upon his return to Berlin after a period in the United States, where he was working with legendary hip-hop MC Kool Keith.

We’re told to expect four brand-new cuts with a “renewed focus on the dancefloor.”

You can read more about Pronsato in his Studio Essentials feature here.

Tracklisting:



01. Count The Days

02. Sheila’s Chic

03. I Scene Freaks

04. Symmetry & The Cops

Symmetry & The Cops EP is scheduled for February 11 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “I Scene Freaks” in full below and pre-order here.

