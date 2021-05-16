Bruno Pronsato Next on Perlon with New Album 'Do It At Your Funeral' LP is scheduled for June 4 release.

Do It At Your Funeral is Pronsato’s first album on Zip and Markus Nikolai’s Frankfurt label, but he has previously featured on it with 2018’s The Girls Thing EP. His earlier solo album, US Drag, came out on Foom, the London label of Benjamin Freeney, who recently contributed to the XLR8R podcast. Freeney, a rising name, features on the new album and co-produced tracks on US Drag.

Bruno Pronsato, real name Steven Ford, is a Berlin-based American also known for his work as Archangel. You can read more about him in his XLR8R Studio Essentials feature here. In 2018, he teamed up with L.A. Teen for A Face Wasted On The Theatre, also on Foom.

As with all Perlon releases, there’s very little information given about the release. As usual, it’ll land on vinyl only.

Tracklisting



A1. Catching Lisbon

A2. Do It At Your Funeral

B1. Local Vampires

B2. Version You

C1. With Daze

C2. Isn’t Measured Isn’t Managed

D1. Best Before Benj

D2. Ode To Street Hassle feat. Benjamin Freeny

D3. Simenon Briefly

Do It At Your Funeral LP is scheduled for June 4 release. Meanwhile, you can stream clips over here.