Buenos Aires’ Vista Recordings Delivers Compilation of Rave, House, Dub, Breaks 'VA001' is out December 23

Vista Recordings is back with a new release, this time inaugurating a compilation series with some old and new faces, namely Depuratumba, Tobey, Torteval, and M.lee & Tobey. Across four tracks, the label, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, aims to give us a “hint” of what to expect in the future.

With the release, the label continues its search for a hybrid sound, where rave, house, dub, and breaks merge. “Metallic and harsh sounds blended with moments of delight. Oceanic and subtle melodies combined with intense rhythms. All coexisting with a deep sense of homogeneity,” the label adds.

Tracklisting



01. Depuratumba “Vudu”

02. Tobey “U Could”

03. M.lee & Tobey “Use My Phone”

04. Torteval “Dúctil”

VA001 is out December 23, with previews below.